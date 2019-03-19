Rickard is expected to open the season as the Orioles' starting right fielder, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rickard has slashed a credible .263/.314/.475 (113 wRC+) versus lefties during his career, but his shortcomings against same-handed pitching make him a poor fit for anything more than a short-side platoon role. Though the 27-year-old will be in line for steady at-bats to begin the season, he'll likely transition to a fourth- or fifth-outfielder role at some point later in 2019 once the Orioles feel Austin Hays is ready for a callup to the majors.