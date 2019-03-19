Orioles' Joey Rickard: Favorite for right-field job
Rickard is expected to open the season as the Orioles' starting right fielder, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Rickard has slashed a credible .263/.314/.475 (113 wRC+) versus lefties during his career, but his shortcomings against same-handed pitching make him a poor fit for anything more than a short-side platoon role. Though the 27-year-old will be in line for steady at-bats to begin the season, he'll likely transition to a fourth- or fifth-outfielder role at some point later in 2019 once the Orioles feel Austin Hays is ready for a callup to the majors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buying Story? Good, bad draft values
How much can you believe in Trevor Story? Plus Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...