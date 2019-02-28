Rickard went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI, a run and a stolen base in Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Rickard showed off his modest wheels in this one, legging out a triple in his first at-bat before adding a single and stolen base -- his first of spring -- later in the game. The 27-year-old is now 4-for-8 with a pair of extra-base hits this spring.