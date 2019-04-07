Rickard is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rickard had started in the first two games of the series, going 2-for-6 with a walk to lift his season average to .250. With Rickard heading to the bench, Trey Mancini will start in right field while Renato Nunez serves as the Orioles' designated hitter.