Rickard was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

Rickard went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's game against the Tigers. Despite his solid performance, he'll return to Norfolk just a day after being promoted to the majors. Rickard returning to Triple-A was likely done to make room on the 25-man roster for Mark Trumbo (quadriceps), who's expected to return from the DL in the near future.