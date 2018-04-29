Orioles' Joey Rickard: Headed back to Triple-A Norfolk
Rickard was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.
Rickard went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's game against the Tigers. Despite his solid performance, he'll return to Norfolk just a day after being promoted to the majors. Rickard returning to Triple-A was likely done to make room on the 25-man roster for Mark Trumbo (quadriceps), who's expected to return from the DL in the near future.
