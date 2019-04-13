Orioles' Joey Rickard: Heads to bench
Rickard is not in the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Rickard has something between a part-time role and a true starting role this season. He's gotten the nod against each lefty but has started just four of nine games against righties. Trey Mancini starts in right field.
