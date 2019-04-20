Rickard isn't in the lineup Saturday for the first game of the Orioles' doubleheader with the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rickard sits after starting each of the Orioles' past three games, but there's a good chance he'll be back in the lineup for the nightcap of the twin bill. Baltimore will go with an outfield of Trey Mancini, Cedric Mullins and Dwight Smith for the front end of the doubleheader.