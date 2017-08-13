Play

Rickard is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics.

Despite turning in a three-hit, three-run performance Saturday, Rickard will be excluded from the starting nine for the third time in five games. Though Rickard had assumed an everyday role to begin August, the recent activation of Mark Trumbo from the disabled list looks like it could relegate Rickard to the bench against right-handed pitching moving forward.

