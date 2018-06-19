Rickard is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

Rickard is hitting just .094/.194/.281 across 12 games in June, so he'll stick on the bench for a second straight game as manager Buck Showalter looks to give him some time to reset amidst his struggles at the plate. Jace Peterson will start in right field and hit leadoff in his stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories