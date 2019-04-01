Rickard is not in the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rickard started each of the Orioles' first three games, twice in right field and once in center. He has just one hit in 10 at-bats so far, though that hit was a home run. Cedric Mullins starts in center field Monday with Trey Mancini in right.