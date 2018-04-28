The Orioles recalled Rickard from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

Baltimore will waste no time putting Rickard on the field, as he will start in right field and bat sixth against Francisco Liriano and the Tigers on Saturday. The 26-year-old has a .255/.298/.361 line in 559 plate appearances (196 games) with the Orioles over the past two seasons.

