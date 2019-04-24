Rickard went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the White Sox.

Rickard's second homer of the season came during the fourth inning to cap off Baltimore's scoring for the evening. The 27-year-old has been quite streaky to begin the season and is slashing .214/.286/.386 with 21 strikeouts through 70 at-bats.