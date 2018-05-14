Orioles' Joey Rickard: Homers twice in big-league return
Rickard went 3-for-5 with two home runs, five RBI and three runs to help spearhead Baltimore's 17-1 rout of Tampa Bay on Sunday.
It was quite the return to the big-league level for Rickard, who was recalled from Triple-A before the game to take the roster spot of Anthony Santander. He only has 10 at-bats this season and a .660 OPS over 523 at-bats for his career before this contest, however, so it's best to wait and see if Rickard can keep up the hot hitting before jumping to any conclusions about his potential fantasy value.
