Rickard is starting in right field and hitting seventh Monday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rickard was originally scheduled to get the day off before Breyvic Valera (undisclosed) was scratched. The outfielder, who is hitting .238/.297/.409 with eight homers this season, will face southpaw Ryan Borucki in Monday's series opener.