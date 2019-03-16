Rickard went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI against the Twins on Thursday.

Rickard plated a pair of runs in the fourth inning on a double to left field and drove home another in the fifth on a single. He's had a decent approach at the dish this spring and is 13-for-34 with eight RBI, a steal and seven runs scored.

