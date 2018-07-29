Rickard will start in right field and hit seventh Sunday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

After driving in eight runs over the last two days, Rickard will pick up his third straight start in the series finale. With Adam Jones and Danny Valencia among the lineup regulars the Orioles are expected to make available prior to Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline, Rickard seems well positioned to enjoy a steady dose of at-bats in the second half.