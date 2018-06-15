Orioles' Joey Rickard: Not in Friday's lineup
Rickard is out of the lineup against the Marlins on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Rickard will receive a breather following four straight starts in the outfield, including an 0-for-5 day during Wednesday's loss to Boston. In his place, Mark Trumbo will start in right field and bat seventh.
