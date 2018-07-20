Rickard is not starting Friday against the Blue Jays.

It's unclear how exactly the Orioles' lineup will look like in the post-Manny Machado era. The first such lineup does not include Rickard, with Danny Valencia and Trey Mancini remaining in the outfield corners. Valencia could move in to play third base, opening up a spot for Rickard, but the newly-recalled Renato Nunez will play there Friday.

