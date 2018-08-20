Orioles' Joey Rickard: Optioned to minors
Rickard was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.
This frees up a roster spot for Adam Jones (personal), who is expected to return from the bereavement list Monday. The 27-year-old outfielder, who hit just .227 through 59 games with the Orioles, found himself on the outside looking in following the emergence of Cedric Mullins. He'll head back to the minors for more consistent playing time.
