Orioles' Joey Rickard: Out of lineup Tuesday
Rickard is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Rickard will give way to Jace Peterson in right field following a string of two straight starts in which he went hitless in six at-bats. The 27-year-old outfielder is hitting just .212/.283/.394 through 49 games this season, resulting in inconsistent playing time.
