Rickard is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rickard will give way to Jace Peterson in right field following a string of two straight starts in which he went hitless in six at-bats. The 27-year-old outfielder is hitting just .212/.283/.394 through 49 games this season, resulting in inconsistent playing time.

