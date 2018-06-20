Rickard is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Despite clubbing a pinch hit home run during Tuesday's loss to the Nationals, Rickard will stick on the bench for a third straight game as the Orioles opt to go with Trey Mancini, Adam Jones and Craig Gentry in their outfield with no DH spot available in the Nationals' NL ballpark.