Rickard is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Despite clubbing a pinch hit home run during Tuesday's loss to the Nationals, Rickard will stick on the bench for a third straight game as the Orioles opt to go with Trey Mancini, Adam Jones and Craig Gentry in their outfield with no DH spot available in the Nationals' NL ballpark.

