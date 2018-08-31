Rickard was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.

Rickard is back with the big-league club after being sent down to Norfolk two weeks ago. Don't expect Rickard to see much playing time over the final month of the season, especially since the Orioles will be interested to see what some of their younger players can do in the majors. That said, Rickard is in Friday's lineup versus the Royals, manning left field and batting eighth.

More News
Our Latest Stories