Rickard will start in right field and bat ninth Tuesday against the Royals.

Rickard started in place of Seth Smith in the corner outfield the last two games when the opposition started left-handers, but there will be room in the lineup for both players Tuesday against right-hander Ian Kennedy. With Mark Trumbo (ribs) hitting the 10-day disabled list Monday, Rickard looks like he could have a clear path to everyday at-bats rather than have to settle for platoon duties with Smith, though it's conceivable that manager Buck Showalter could rotate in some of his other bench options into Trumbo's spot.