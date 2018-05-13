Orioles' Joey Rickard: Rejoins big club, batting seventh Sunday
Rickard was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and will bat seventh and start in right field Sunday against the Rays, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Rickard will assume the active roster spot of Anthony Santander, who was optioned to Double-A Bowie after the 2016 Rule 5 pick officially accrued 90 days of MLB service time Saturday. With Santander out of the mix for an everyday role in the corner outfield, Rickard will likely battle the likes of Craig Gentry, Jace Peterson and Danny Valencia for consistent at-bats. Rickard offers an element of speed and defensive utility, but a .254/.301/.359 career batting line in the majors makes him best suited for a reserve gig over the long haul.
