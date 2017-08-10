Orioles' Joey Rickard: Returns to lineup Thursday
Rickard is in the lineup Thursday, batting ninth and playing right field against the A's.
After being cleared to play earlier Thursday, Rickard will get back in the lineup for Baltimore's series opener in Oakland after leaving Wednesday's game when he was hit in the helmet by a pitch. Rickard is slashing .242/.286/.333 with six RBI and two steals since the All-Star break.
