Orioles' Joey Rickard: Rides bench Tuesday
Rickard isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Mets.
The Orioles are starting Mark Trumbo in right field, as they won't have the opportunity to deploy a designated hitter against the Mets. Rickard has struggled at the plate over his last 10 games, going 5-for-28 with one home run and 10 strikeouts.
