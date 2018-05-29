Orioles' Joey Rickard: Rides bench Tuesday
Rickard is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup against the Nationals, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Rickard will be replaced in right field by Mark Trumbo, who's set to bat fifth. The 27-year-old is slashing .263/.317/.447 with two home runs and five RBI through 13 games to start the 2018 season.
