Orioles' Joey Rickard: Sent back to minors
Rickard was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Rickard played 111 games with the Orioles last season, but he could only muster a .241 batting average in that time. Things were worse this spring, as he batted .152 with 10 strikeouts in 33 at-bats. Since he has three options, the Orioles opted to give Rickard some more seasoning in the minors. His big-league experience could have him on the fast track to the bigs if an injury strikes in Baltimore, however.
