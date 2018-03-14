Rickard was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rickard played 111 games with the Orioles last season, but he could only muster a .241 batting average in that time. Things were worse this spring, as he batted .152 with 10 strikeouts in 33 at-bats. Since he has three options, the Orioles opted to give Rickard some more seasoning in the minors. His big-league experience could have him on the fast track to the bigs if an injury strikes in Baltimore, however.