Orioles' Joey Rickard: Sent to minors
Rickard was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
Rickard was sent back to the minors in order to clear room on the roster for Rule 5 pick Anthony Santander, who was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list. With Mark Trumbo back from the disabled list, Rickard was relegated to the bench and eventually deemed unneeded for the time being. The 26-year-old compiled a .254/.290/.368 slash line through 93 games (243 plate appearances) for the Orioles this season, and he should be back with the big club when rosters expand in September.
More News
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...