Play

Rickard was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Rickard was sent back to the minors in order to clear room on the roster for Rule 5 pick Anthony Santander, who was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list. With Mark Trumbo back from the disabled list, Rickard was relegated to the bench and eventually deemed unneeded for the time being. The 26-year-old compiled a .254/.290/.368 slash line through 93 games (243 plate appearances) for the Orioles this season, and he should be back with the big club when rosters expand in September.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast