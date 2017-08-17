Rickard was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Rickard was sent back to the minors in order to clear room on the roster for Rule 5 pick Anthony Santander, who was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list. With Mark Trumbo back from the disabled list, Rickard was relegated to the bench and eventually deemed unneeded for the time being. The 26-year-old compiled a .254/.290/.368 slash line through 93 games (243 plate appearances) for the Orioles this season, and he should be back with the big club when rosters expand in September.