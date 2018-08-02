Orioles' Joey Rickard: Sits for second straight game
Rickard is out of the lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Rangers, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Rickard finished July hitting .239 with one home run and 10 RBI through 16 games. He'll take a seat, as Jace Peterson draws the start in right field and is slated to bat eighth.
