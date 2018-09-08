Rickard went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 14-2 loss to the Rays.

His sixth-inning shot off Blake Snell came when Baltimore was already down 7-0, but at least he spoiled the shutout bid. Rickard's got a modest seven-game hitting streak going, but his .238/.296/.424 slash line on the season and eight homers in 65 games have relegated his utility to AL-only formats.

