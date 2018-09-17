Rickard is not in the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rickard will take a seat for the third time in the last four games as John Andreoli picks up a start in left field in his place. With the Orioles out of contention, the outfielder could see fewer starts down the stretch as Baltimore looks to give youngster DJ Stewart opportunities.

