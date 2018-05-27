Rickard is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Since Anthony Santander was demoted to Double-A Bowie earlier this month, Rickard has served as the Orioles' primary option in right field. Rickard made waves after rejoining the big club May 13 and homering twice in a win over Tampa Bay, but his production has since flatlined, with the 28-year-old going 5-for-24 over his subsequent seven starts. Jace Peterson will get the nod in right field Sunday and could eat further into Rickard's playing time if the latter is unable to find much success at the plate in his subsequent opportunities.