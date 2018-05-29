Orioles' Joey Rickard: Thrust into lineup
Rickard will start in left field and hit seventh Tuesday against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Rickard was originally scheduled to get the day off before Danny Valencia was scratched for an undisclosed reason, forcing the 27-year-old into action. He's hitting .263/.317/.447 across 13 games this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Joey Rickard: Rides bench Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Joey Rickard: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Orioles' Joey Rickard: Homers twice in big-league return•
-
Orioles' Joey Rickard: Rejoins big club, batting seventh Sunday•
-
Orioles' Joey Rickard: Headed back to Triple-A Norfolk•
-
Orioles' Joey Rickard: Heads to majors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...