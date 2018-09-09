Orioles' John Andreoli: Hits bench Sunday
Andreoli is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Andreoli picked up more playing time after Mark Turbo (knee) went on the disabled list, but he's done little to nothing with the increased action. The 28-year-old is hitting just .205 while striking out nearly 30 percent of the time since being recalled from the minors in late August. He'll be replaced in left field by Jace Peterson on Sunday.
