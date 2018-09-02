Andreoli will start in left field and bat sixth Sunday against the Royals.

With Mark Trumbo (knee) on the disabled list and set to undergo season-ending surgery during the upcoming week, Trey Mancini has seemingly stepped in for him as the Orioles' primary designated hitter. That has created an opening in the corner outfield, which looks like it could be filled by Andreoli on most occasions the rest of the way. Andreoli is making his fourth start in five games -- two apiece against left- and right-handed pitchers -- and could be a name to monitor for those in AL-only formats in need of an outfielder receiving steady at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories