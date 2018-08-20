Orioles' John Andreoli: Set to join Orioles on Monday
Andreoli is expected to join the Orioles in Toronto on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Andreoli was originally expected to report to Triple-A Norfolk after being claimed off waivers over the weekend, but an injury to Mark Trumbo (knee) prompted the Orioles to bring him right to the majors. The 28-year-old hit .287/.397/.401 with 19 stolen bases in 89 games for Triple-A Tacoma before being designated for assignment by the Mariners.
