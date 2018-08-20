Andreoli is expected to join the Orioles in Toronto on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Andreoli was originally expected to report to Triple-A Norfolk after being claimed off waivers over the weekend, but an injury to Mark Trumbo (knee) prompted the Orioles to bring him right to the majors. The 28-year-old hit .287/.397/.401 with 19 stolen bases in 89 games for Triple-A Tacoma before being designated for assignment by the Mariners.