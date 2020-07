Means (arm) was activated from the injured list ahead of his scheduled start against the Yankees on Thursday.

As expected, Means is set to make his season debut Thursday after a minimal stay on the injured list with arm fatigue. The southpaw will look to build off his breakout 2019 campaign (3.60 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 155 innings), though he'll have his hands full against a difficult Yankees lineup. Cody Carroll was sent to the team's alternate cam pin a corresponding move.