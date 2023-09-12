Means (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Means will make his long-awaited season debut on Tuesday with a start against the Cardinals. The left-hander hasn't pitched in the majors since April of 2022 and had a lengthy setback with his Tommy John surgery rehab earlier this season when he dealt with a back issue. He's healthy now, though, and will hope to give the Orioles a shot in the arm after posting a 3.74 ERA and 22:8 K:BB over 21.2 innings covering six rehab starts with Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk. Means went five innings in each of his last two rehab outings and topped out at 86 pitches, so he should be able to handle a decent-sized workload Tuesday. The O's will certainly keep a close eye on him, though, following his long layoff.