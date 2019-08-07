Orioles' John Means: Activated ahead of start
Means (shoulder) was activated from the injured list ahead of his scheduled start against the Yankees on Wednesday.
Means is set to rejoin the Orioles' rotation after a two-week stay on the shelf with shoulder inflammation. The lefty compiled a 4.23 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 27.1 innings over his five starts prior to landing on the injured list. He'll face a Yankees team that ranks 12 in the majors with a 101 wRC+ against southpaws. DJ Stewart (concussion) was sent to the IL in a corresponding move.
