Means (shoulder) was activated from the injured list ahead of his scheduled start against the Yankees on Wednesday.

Means is set to rejoin the Orioles' rotation after a two-week stay on the shelf with shoulder inflammation. The lefty compiled a 4.23 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 27.1 innings over his five starts prior to landing on the injured list. He'll face a Yankees team that ranks 12 in the majors with a 101 wRC+ against southpaws. DJ Stewart (concussion) was sent to the IL in a corresponding move.