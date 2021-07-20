Means (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday ahead of his scheduled start against the Rays.

Mean was brilliant in his first eight starts, cruising to a 1.21 ERA and 0.71 WHIP and recording a no-hitter against the Mariners. He struggled to a 5.21 ERA over his next four starts and then hit the injured list with a shoulder strain in early June. He's ready to go again following a trio of rehab outings, but he might not be able to pitch very deep into Tuesday's contest, as none of those rehab appearances lasted longer than three innings. Ryan McKenna was optioned in a corresponding move.