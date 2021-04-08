Means allowed one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings Wednesday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Means limited the Yankees' big bats from making too much noise, as all seven hits he let up were singles, but they were able to get to him a bit in the third inning. They started off with back-to-back singles before Aaron Hicks eventually provided a third base hit to drive Gardner home for an early 1-0 lead. Despite only allowing one run, the Yankees made Means work for every out, as he was eventually pulled after just 4.2 innings with his pitch count already at 93. Fantasy managers have to like what they've seen so far from the 27-year-old, as he's let up just one run in 11.2 innings thus far. He'll look to continue his solid start to the season Tuesday in what should be a favorable matchup against the Mariners.