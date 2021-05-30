Means (4-1) allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings, taking the loss in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader with the White Sox.

Means was dealt his first loss of the season. He delivered three scoreless innings before allowing a home run in back-to-back innings in the fourth and fifth frames. The 28-year-old has a 2.05 ERA and a spectacular 0.80 WHIP, which leads the American League. However, he's surrendered nine of his 16 earned runs in his last three starts. His next start likely won't come until Saturday as the Orioles are running a six-man rotation.