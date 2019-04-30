Orioles' John Means: Allows two homers in loss
Means (3-3) threw five innings Monday, yielding four runs on six hits and a walk while taking a loss to the White Sox. He struck out two batters and allowed two homers.
Means hadn't allowed more than one run in any of his seven appearances (three starts) prior to Monday's outing. He allowed two-run home runs in the second and third innings to Yonder Alonso and Tim Anderson. The 26-year-old's ERA bounced to 2.81 ERA in 25.2 innings this season. Assuming he makes his next start in the rotation, Means will face the Rays on Sunday.
More News
-
Orioles' John Means: To remain in rotation•
-
Orioles' John Means: Gets third win in spot start•
-
Orioles' John Means: Will rejoin rotation Wednesday•
-
Orioles' John Means: Picks up second win•
-
Orioles' John Means: Moving to bullpen temporarily•
-
Orioles' John Means: Handed loss despite solid outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start