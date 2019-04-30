Means (3-3) threw five innings Monday, yielding four runs on six hits and a walk while taking a loss to the White Sox. He struck out two batters and allowed two homers.

Means hadn't allowed more than one run in any of his seven appearances (three starts) prior to Monday's outing. He allowed two-run home runs in the second and third innings to Yonder Alonso and Tim Anderson. The 26-year-old's ERA bounced to 2.81 ERA in 25.2 innings this season. Assuming he makes his next start in the rotation, Means will face the Rays on Sunday.