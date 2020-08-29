Means allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three over four innings in Friday's loss to the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Means started Friday after his scheduled start was postponed Thursday, and he began the game with three scoreless innings. However, he allowed two home runs in the fourth inning. He was in line for the loss when he left the game, but Means was able to settle for a no-decision in the end. The southpaw hasn't been particularly sharp this season as he's posted an 8.59 ERA over 14.2 innings during five starts. He'll look to right the ship at home Wednesday against the Mets.