Orioles' John Means: Back in action
Means was reinstated from the Family Medical Emergency List on Friday.
Means had been on the list since Sunday. He was expected to return to the rotation Friday or Saturday in Kansas City. While the Orioles have yet to clarify their rotation plans, the move could suggest that Means will take the mound right away Friday.
