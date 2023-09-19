Means did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over five innings in an 8-7 win over Houston. He struck out one.

After allowing a run in the opening frame, Means would rebound to blank the Astros over his final four innings in an eventual no-decision. The left-hander only has two strikeouts in two starts (10 innings) since returning from Tommy John surgery, though he's been able to limit hard contact, allowing just four runs. Means will try for his first win since 2021 in his next outing, currently scheduled for this weekend in Cleveland.