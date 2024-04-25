Means (forearm) struck out five and allowed three earned runs on seven hits and one walk over 4.1 innings in a rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Norfolk.

Means built up to 79 pitches in the rehab start, his fifth overall with Norfolk. The 31-year-old lefty hasn't performed as well as the Orioles had hoped during the rehab assignment -- he holds a 13.89 ERA, 2.41 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB in 11.2 innings -- but with Wednesday's outing arguably being Means' best yet, he could be cleared to return from the 15-day injured list soon. According to Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com, the Orioles haven't ruled out the possibility of Means returning from the IL to start Sunday versus the Athletics, though the club may prefer to have the red-hot Albert Suarez (11.1 scoreless innings through two starts) make another turn through the rotation.