Means (elbow) struck out four and allowed one run on two hits and no walks in his rehab start Sunday with Double-A Bowie.

Making his third rehab start with Bowie, Means turned in his best effort yet. He upped his innings count and pitch count (57, 38 strikes) and was highly efficient, with the lone run he permitted being a solo home run. The lefty will likely require one or two more outings in the minors to get fully stretched out for a starter's workload before getting the green light to come off the 60-day injured list. The impending return of Means -- who had been Baltimore's unquestioned ace from 2019 through 2021 before undergoing Tommy John surgery last April -- should provide a boost to the current American League East leaders.