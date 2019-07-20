Means (8-5) allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and one strikeout to earn a victory against the Red Sox on Friday.

Owners aren't getting many strikeouts from Means, but to have eight wins as a starting pitcher on this Orioles team is quite an accomplishment. He has stellar other numbers as well with a 2.95 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and .224 batting average against, along with 74 strikeouts in 94.2 innings this season. Means will start next at the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.