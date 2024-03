Means (elbow) has been scheduled to throw a bullpen session, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

It's not clear when exactly the bullpen session will take place, but it would appear to be the first time Means has thrown off a mound this spring. The veteran left-hander is about a month behind other Orioles starters, as the club has elected to slow-play him after he had some left elbow soreness last October. Means is hopeful of rejoining the rotation before the end of April.